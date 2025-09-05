In 2005, while his tennis career ebbed, Draper took time out to begin building a career as a professional golfer.

Returning to the Australian Open after a long injury break, he won the mixed doubles title with fellow Queenslander Samantha Stosur in the event’s centenary year.

In 1995 and 1996 he reached the round of 16 at the French Open, and achieved the same success at the 1997 US Open.

However, Draper’s career was destabilised by personal tragedy. His first wife, Kellie, passed away in July 1999 from cystic fibrosis. Grief sent his career into a tailspin.

He got back on track in 2002, only to suffer a knee injury that kept him off the courts for most of 2004.

Draper played three Davis Cup singles matches for Australia: two against Argentina in 2002 and a qualifying play-off against India the same year.

His highest singles ranking was No.42 (May 1999) and doubles ranking was No.132 (December 1996). He has since remarried to Jessica, the mother of his first child, Jayden (born 3 May 2007).

Draper returned to tennis coaching in 2009 and became Head Coach of Tennis Australia’s National Academies in July 2010.

He also coached the Australian men’s tennis team that contested the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India.

His younger brother, Mark, reached a singles career-high ranking of No.152 in September 1998 and his sister, Sharon, was a top junior.