Sarah Calati

Australia

active

I am fortunate enough to be able to go to all these different countries every year and do something I love.

Sarah Calati, 14 May 2014
Biography

On Court

  • used to play tennis as a child
  • started playing wheelchair tennis in 2009
  • the first time she played, she met Greg Crump at Albert Reserve tennis courts
  • started out playing with very little experience pushing a wheelchair, but knew it was going to be a challenge, which she loved and wanted to keep playing and get better
  • her idol is Dani Di Toro

Off Court

  • enjoys gardening
  • works four days a week for a landscaping business as a gardener
  • her weekends she keeps for some down time and catching up with friends.
  • she says “My family and friends really inspire me. They’re all so hardworking and supportive. This really motivates me and I feel really lucky to have such amazing people around.”

Titles/Finals

Titles

2014
SSC Open (Colombo), SL Open (Colombo), BNP Paribas World Team Cup Asian Qualification

Finals

2015
New Zealand Open, SSC Open (Colombo), Slovakia Open

2014
BNP Paribas World Team Cup Asian Qualification, Melbourne Open

2013
Malaysian Open, DF Wheelchair Tennis Open

 

Statistics

Key statistics

Age38
Born13 October 1986
Birth placeVictoria, Australia
LivesForest Hill, Victoria, Australia
PlaysRight-handed