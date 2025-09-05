Sarah Calati

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- used to play tennis as a child
- started playing wheelchair tennis in 2009
- the first time she played, she met Greg Crump at Albert Reserve tennis courts
- started out playing with very little experience pushing a wheelchair, but knew it was going to be a challenge, which she loved and wanted to keep playing and get better
- her idol is Dani Di Toro
Off Court
- enjoys gardening
- works four days a week for a landscaping business as a gardener
- her weekends she keeps for some down time and catching up with friends.
- she says “My family and friends really inspire me. They’re all so hardworking and supportive. This really motivates me and I feel really lucky to have such amazing people around.”
Titles/Finals
Titles
2014
SSC Open (Colombo), SL Open (Colombo), BNP Paribas World Team Cup Asian Qualification
Finals
2015
New Zealand Open, SSC Open (Colombo), Slovakia Open
2014
BNP Paribas World Team Cup Asian Qualification, Melbourne Open
2013
Malaysian Open, DF Wheelchair Tennis Open
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|38
|Born
|13 October 1986
|Birth place
|Victoria, Australia
|Lives
|Forest Hill, Victoria, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed