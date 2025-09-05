Sally Peers

Australia

retired

Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis aged three.
  • Played the first events of her career on the ITF Futures Circuit in 2006.
  • Won the Wimbledon Girls Doubles Championships in 2009.
  • Represented Australia at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India, winning a bronze medal.
  • Secured her maiden ITF Futures title on home soil in Ipswich in 2010.
  • Broke into the WTA top 200 for the first time in 2010.
  • Qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the 2010 US Open, reaching the second round.
  • Defeated her first Top 50 player at the 2011 Brisbane International, beating World No.25 Alisa Kleybanova.
  • Favourite surfaces are clay and hard courts.
  • Currently trains at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.
  • Goals are to reach Top 100, then Top 50, then Top 10, and win a Grand Slam title.
  • Favourite tournaments are the Grand Slams.
  • Tennis idols growing up were Kim Clijsters, Martina Hingis and Alicia Molik.

Off Court

  • Enjoys shopping, going to the beach and most other sports.
  • Mother, Elizabeth, was a top player and now is the Director of Tennis at Box Hill Senior College.
  • Father, Bill, was an amateur Australian Rules Football player and her brother plays college tennis.

Titles/Finals

Titles

2011 Ipswich ITF

2010 Ipswich ITF

Finals

2015 Melbourne Park ITF, Bol ITF

2010 Mildura ITF, Ipswich ITF, Bundaberg ITF

2009 Darwin ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age34
Born1 June 1991
Birth placeMelbourne, Victoria
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
Height162 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachAIS
Pro since2008

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2014994
2013423
2012315
2011255
2010156
2009348
2008445