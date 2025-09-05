Sally Peers

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged three.
- Played the first events of her career on the ITF Futures Circuit in 2006.
- Won the Wimbledon Girls Doubles Championships in 2009.
- Represented Australia at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India, winning a bronze medal.
- Secured her maiden ITF Futures title on home soil in Ipswich in 2010.
- Broke into the WTA top 200 for the first time in 2010.
- Qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the 2010 US Open, reaching the second round.
- Defeated her first Top 50 player at the 2011 Brisbane International, beating World No.25 Alisa Kleybanova.
- Favourite surfaces are clay and hard courts.
- Currently trains at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.
- Goals are to reach Top 100, then Top 50, then Top 10, and win a Grand Slam title.
- Favourite tournaments are the Grand Slams.
- Tennis idols growing up were Kim Clijsters, Martina Hingis and Alicia Molik.
Off Court
- Enjoys shopping, going to the beach and most other sports.
- Mother, Elizabeth, was a top player and now is the Director of Tennis at Box Hill Senior College.
- Father, Bill, was an amateur Australian Rules Football player and her brother plays college tennis.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2011 Ipswich ITF
2010 Ipswich ITF
Finals
2015 Melbourne Park ITF, Bol ITF
2010 Mildura ITF, Ipswich ITF, Bundaberg ITF
2009 Darwin ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|34
|Born
|1 June 1991
|Birth place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Height
|162 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|AIS
|Pro since
|2008
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2014
|994
|2013
|423
|2012
|315
|2011
|255
|2010
|156
|2009
|348
|2008
|445