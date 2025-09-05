Biography

On Court

Case’s quick court coverage earned him the nickname, “The Snake”.

With partner Geoff Masters, he won two Grand Slam doubles titles – in Australia in 1974 and Wimbledon 1977.

The pair made the finals at Wimbledon in 1976 and at the Australian Open in 1972 and 1976.

He was runner-up at the French Open (w/Phil Dent, AUS) in 1979.

A nine-year veteran of the Australian Davis Cup side, Case was a member of the championship team in 1977.

He reached a career-high singles ranking of No.14 in 1976 and won four singles crowns and 19 doubles titles. He now lives in Newport, California.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age73
Born1 November 1951
Birth placeToowoomba, Queensland