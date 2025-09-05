- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
Case’s quick court coverage earned him the nickname, “The Snake”.
With partner Geoff Masters, he won two Grand Slam doubles titles – in Australia in 1974 and Wimbledon 1977.
The pair made the finals at Wimbledon in 1976 and at the Australian Open in 1972 and 1976.
He was runner-up at the French Open (w/Phil Dent, AUS) in 1979.
A nine-year veteran of the Australian Davis Cup side, Case was a member of the championship team in 1977.
He reached a career-high singles ranking of No.14 in 1976 and won four singles crowns and 19 doubles titles. He now lives in Newport, California.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|73
|Born
|1 November 1951
|Birth place
|Toowoomba, Queensland