Fromberg began playing tennis at the age of 10. He was a finalist at the 1987 Australian Open Junior Championships in singles and doubles.

Turning professional in 1988, he captured four ATP titles in singles and two in doubles.

He was a singles finalist on seven other occasions. He holds an Australian record for being ranked in the top 100 players in the world for 11 consecutive years.

He debuted in Davis Cup in 1990 and finished with an impressive 11-4 career record in 2001.

He also played Hopman Cup with Nicole Pratt.

With a career-high world ranking of No.24 (August 1990), Fromberg was regarded as one of the best fighters in Australian tennis, often wearing down more fancied opponents in five set matches.

A former AIS scholarship holder (1986–1989), Richard lives in Melbourne where he coaches elite junior players at the Fromberg–McCurdy Tennis School.