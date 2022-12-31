Known as the “Wrecker” for his demolition jobs on opponents, his perfectly timed groundstrokes, and his crisp and accurate volleys, Hartwig won the Wimbledon doubles title twice: in 1954 with Mervyn Rose and in 1955 with Lew Hoad.

He won the doubles in Australia and New York in 1953 (w/Rose).

Hartwig was blocked by Hoad and Ken Rosewall from many singles titles, but still won his share and was ranked in the world’s top 10.

He was runner-up to Rose in the 1954 Australian singles and to Vic Seixas in the US singles.

Legendary Davis Cup captain Harry Hopman described Hartwig as a great stylist.

He played in eight ties from 1953 to 1955, compiling a 12-1 win–loss record: 6-0 singles, 6-1 doubles.

He turned professional in 1955 aged 26, but after several years returned to his farm near Albury.