Ruffels won one singles title, 1970 Perth, and 16 doubles titles, including the Australian Open with Allan Stone in 1976.

He reached the singles semifinal of the Australian Championships in 1968, 1969 and 1976, and the mixed doubles finals with Billie Jean King in 1978.

Ruffels was a member of the Australian Davis Cup team from 1968 to 1970, and in 1977.

He was a long-time coach of the “Woodies”, Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde.

He was a national coach for the USTA player development program but returned to Australia to work at the AIS in August 2009.

Ruffels was ranked No.27 in singles in December 1976.