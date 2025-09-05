McNamara was Australia’s top-ranked player in 1981 and 1982.

He is best remembered for his doubles partnership, dubbed the “SuperMacs”, with Paul McNamee; together they won the Australian Open doubles title in 1979 and the Wimbledon doubles titles in 1980 and 1982.

At his peak, McNamara was one of the most highly regarded doubles players in the world, ranked No.3 in 1981 and No.7 in singles in 1983.

During his singles career, which included five titles, he claimed the scalps of players such as Jimmy Connors and Ivan Lendl.

His career, however, was restricted by injury. After winning his last title in Brussels in March 1983, he injured his knee and consequently quit the game after consulting doctors; he was 28 at the time. He decided to make a comeback but won only five more matches on the Tour.

He was known for his flair and gifted shot making.

He played Davis Cup from 1980 to 1982 and 1985 to 1986, recording a 10-11 win–loss history (9-7 singles, 1-4 doubles).

He later held a role as a coach at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in Paris; in 2013 he worked with Australian top 100 player Matt Ebden.

Following a prostate cancer diagnosis, McNamara died peacefully at his Germany home in July 2019 with wife Petra by his side.

He is survived by his four children and five grandchildren.