Peter Luczak achieved a career-high ranking of 64 in late 2009 and consolidated it with strong performances in 2010 including quarterfinals in Sydney and Santiago. He was also called up to the Australian Davis Cup team to face Japan, but didn’t play.

Born in Warsaw, Poland, Peter was introduced to tennis by his father Kris at the age of five. His younger sister, Ola, played tennis at the University of Central Florida and Peter studied at Fresno State College in California.

Peter considers his best on-court attribute to be his ground strokes and his composure, and before matches he likes to listen to music on his iPod to settle any nerves.

He admires Mats Wilander for his attitude and style of tennis and, when not on court, Peter enjoys golf, fishing, spending time with his family and following Essendon in the AFL. He enjoys travelling and experiencing different cultures but dislikes making travel arrangements and being away from his family.

Peter’s wife, Anna Catarina Queckfeldt, is the granddaughter of Swedish bronze medallist dressage rider Countess Maud von Rosen. They are based in Stockholm for most of the year with their two young children Sebastian Oliver and Millie.