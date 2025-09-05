Right-handed Doohan won one singles title, Adelaide 1984, and five doubles titles.

His ranking peaked at No.43 in August 1987, and at No.15 in doubles in February 1987.

In Grand Slam events, he was runner-up at the Australian Open men’s doubles in 1987 with Laurie Warder.

Doohan’s ranking jumped to No.50 in 1987 when he upset two-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker in the second round of The Championships.

He retired from the ATP Tour in 1996 having earned USD$446,667 in prize money.

He now coaches in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has two sons, John and Hunter. Doohan was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.