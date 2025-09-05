Biography

On Court

  • began playing tennis at a young age
  • parents Jay and Judy, own a tennis centre
  • as a child, dreamed of playing AFL for Carlton but instead became one of the world’s most accomplished doubles players
  • won first ITF Futures Pro Circuit doubles titles in 1998, including two on home soil and one in Austria
  • captured first ATP Challenger title in Holland in 2000
  • claimed maiden ATP World Tour title in Poland in 2001
  • teamed with countryman Wayne Arthurs to capture four ATP World Tour titles in 2002
  • finished No.6 in ATP Doubles Race in 2002
  • won ATP Masters series events in Rome and Paris in 2003
  • landed five doubles titles for the second time in three years in 2005
  • finished 2006 ranked in top 10 for the first time, at No. 7
  • claimed at least one ATP World Tour title every year from 2007 to 2012
  • reached the Australian Open mixed doubles final in 2011
  • favourite surface is clay
  • best shots are serve and forehand
  • proudest moment was being named in the Australian Davis Cup team in 2005

 

Off Court

  • nicknamed “Handles”
  • motto is “relax”
  • enjoys spending his time at the beach
  • dream holiday destination is the Maldives
  • sporting hero is Australian soccer star Harry Kewell
  • biggest inspiration is his family
  • favourite food is Chinese
  • favourite band is INXS
  • dream car is a 350Z Nissan
  • hobbies include soccer, cricket, rugby, water skiing and Aussie Rules
  • has an older brother, Steven, and older sister, Karen

 

Titles/Finals

Doubles Titles

2012 Casablanca ATP

2011 Brisbane ATP, Sydney ATP

2010 Dubai ATP

2009 Hamburg ATP

2008 Zagreb ATP

2007 Sydney ATP

2006 Rotterdam ATP, Dubai ATP, Hamburg ATP, Portschach ATP, Queen's ATP, Stockholm ATP

2005 San Jose ATP, St. Polten ATP, Indianapolis ATP, Bangkok ATP, Stockholm ATP

2004 Rotterdam ATP, Nottingham ATP

2003 Sydney ATP, Rotterdam ATP, Rome ATP, Shanghai ATP, Paris Open ATP

2001 Sopot, Poland ATP

2000 Scheveningen (Holland) Challenger, Bratislava Challenger

1999 Canada F1ITF, USA F11 ITF, Australia F4 ITF

1998 Austria F5 ITF, Australia F1 ITF, Australia F3 ITF

 

Doubles Finals

2013 Brisbane ATP

2012 Montpellier ATP, Guadeloupe Challenger, Kitzbuhel ATP

2010 Rotterdam ATP

2009 Casablanca ATP, Stockholm ATP,

2007 Hamburg ATP, Montreal ATP,

2006 Adelaide ATP, Washington ATP, Toronto ATP

2005 Arizona ATP, Indian Wells ATP,

2004 Rome ATP, Los Angeles ATP, Stockholm ATP

2003 Washington ATP, Cincinnati ATP, Stockholm ATP

2002 Bastad, Sweden ATP, Stockholm, Sweden

2001 Calabasas, U.S.A Challenger, Mexico Challenger, Germany F1 ITF, Nottingham ATP, Tokyo ATP

2000 Singapore Challenger, Australia F1 ITF

1999 Switzerland Challenger

Statistics

Key statistics

Age47
Born12 November 1977
Birth placeMelbourne, Victoria
LivesSutton, Great Britain
Height182 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachMiles Maclagan

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
201366
201236
201141
201027
200928
200854
200710
20067
200513
200414
200310
200254
200162
2000112
1999227
1998459
1997868