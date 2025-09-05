- Biography
On Court
- began playing tennis at a young age
- parents Jay and Judy, own a tennis centre
- as a child, dreamed of playing AFL for Carlton but instead became one of the world’s most accomplished doubles players
- won first ITF Futures Pro Circuit doubles titles in 1998, including two on home soil and one in Austria
- captured first ATP Challenger title in Holland in 2000
- claimed maiden ATP World Tour title in Poland in 2001
- teamed with countryman Wayne Arthurs to capture four ATP World Tour titles in 2002
- finished No.6 in ATP Doubles Race in 2002
- won ATP Masters series events in Rome and Paris in 2003
- landed five doubles titles for the second time in three years in 2005
- finished 2006 ranked in top 10 for the first time, at No. 7
- claimed at least one ATP World Tour title every year from 2007 to 2012
- reached the Australian Open mixed doubles final in 2011
- favourite surface is clay
- best shots are serve and forehand
- proudest moment was being named in the Australian Davis Cup team in 2005
Off Court
- nicknamed “Handles”
- motto is “relax”
- enjoys spending his time at the beach
- dream holiday destination is the Maldives
- sporting hero is Australian soccer star Harry Kewell
- biggest inspiration is his family
- favourite food is Chinese
- favourite band is INXS
- dream car is a 350Z Nissan
- hobbies include soccer, cricket, rugby, water skiing and Aussie Rules
- has an older brother, Steven, and older sister, Karen
Titles/Finals
Doubles Titles
2012 Casablanca ATP
2011 Brisbane ATP, Sydney ATP
2010 Dubai ATP
2009 Hamburg ATP
2008 Zagreb ATP
2007 Sydney ATP
2006 Rotterdam ATP, Dubai ATP, Hamburg ATP, Portschach ATP, Queen's ATP, Stockholm ATP
2005 San Jose ATP, St. Polten ATP, Indianapolis ATP, Bangkok ATP, Stockholm ATP
2004 Rotterdam ATP, Nottingham ATP
2003 Sydney ATP, Rotterdam ATP, Rome ATP, Shanghai ATP, Paris Open ATP
2001 Sopot, Poland ATP
2000 Scheveningen (Holland) Challenger, Bratislava Challenger
1999 Canada F1ITF, USA F11 ITF, Australia F4 ITF
1998 Austria F5 ITF, Australia F1 ITF, Australia F3 ITF
Doubles Finals
2013 Brisbane ATP
2012 Montpellier ATP, Guadeloupe Challenger, Kitzbuhel ATP
2010 Rotterdam ATP
2009 Casablanca ATP, Stockholm ATP,
2007 Hamburg ATP, Montreal ATP,
2006 Adelaide ATP, Washington ATP, Toronto ATP
2005 Arizona ATP, Indian Wells ATP,
2004 Rome ATP, Los Angeles ATP, Stockholm ATP
2003 Washington ATP, Cincinnati ATP, Stockholm ATP
2002 Bastad, Sweden ATP, Stockholm, Sweden
2001 Calabasas, U.S.A Challenger, Mexico Challenger, Germany F1 ITF, Nottingham ATP, Tokyo ATP
2000 Singapore Challenger, Australia F1 ITF
1999 Switzerland Challenger
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|47
|Born
|12 November 1977
|Birth place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Lives
|Sutton, Great Britain
|Height
|182 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Miles Maclagan
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2013
|66
|2012
|36
|2011
|41
|2010
|27
|2009
|28
|2008
|54
|2007
|10
|2006
|7
|2005
|13
|2004
|14
|2003
|10
|2002
|54
|2001
|62
|2000
|112
|1999
|227
|1998
|459
|1997
|868