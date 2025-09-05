- Biography
Biography
On Court
Owen Davidson is just one of three players to complete a mixed doubles Grand Slam, the others being Margaret Court (1963 and 1965) and Ken Fletcher (1963). Davidson’s perfect year came in 1967 when he captured the Australian title with compatriot Lesley Turner, before teaming with American Billie Jean King to claim Wimbledon, and the French and US championships. The Melburnian won the Wimbledon mixed doubles on four occasions – more than any other male player. Davidson also enjoyed success in men’s doubles, winning at home in 1972 with Ken Rosewall and at the 1973 US Open with John Newcombe.
Titles/Finals
Titles
Doubles champion
Australian 1972
United States 1973
Mixed doubles champion
Australian 1967
French 1967
Wimbledon 1967, 1971, 1973-74
United States 1966-67, 1971, 1973
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|81
|Born
|4 October 1943
|Birth place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|2011
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|2010