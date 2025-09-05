Olivia Rogowska

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged five when father, Slavek, introduced her to the game.
- First realised she was good enough to become pro when she won her first $25,000 ITF title (Sorrento) at age 17
- Made her Grand Slam debut at the 2009 Australian Open as a wildcard
- Achieved a top 150 WTA ranking in 2014 following titles in Launceston and Sacramento
- Her dream is to play at all the Grand Slams tournaments
- Favourite shot is her backhand and favourite surface is clay
- Says the toughest opponent she’s faced is Li Na
- Match she most wishes she could replay would be her 2009 US Open first round loss to world No.1 Dinara Safina (Rogowska lost 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4)
Off Court
- Speaks English and Polish
- Player she most admires is former former world No.1 Steffi Graf
- Favourite AFL team is St Kilda Football Club, favourite actor is Adam Sandler and favourite music genre is dance
- Hobbies include playing the piano, soccer, practising yoga and reading
- Her mother is Joanna and she has a sister, Sylvia.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2019 Canberra ITF
2017 Penrith ITF, Cairns ITF, Canberra ITF
2016 Cairns ITF
2014 Launceston ITF, Sacramento ITF
2012 Burnie ITF, Rockhampton ITF, Esperance ITF
2011 Alice Springs ITF, Port Pirie ITF
2010 Darwin ITF
2009 Esperance ITF
2008 Sorrento ITF
Finals
2018 Canberra ITF
2017 Bendigo ITF
2015 Campinas ITF
2013 Landisville ITF
2012 Sydney ITF, Port Pirie ITF, Margaret River ITF, Bendigo ITF
2011 Bundaberg ITF
2009 Kalgoorlie ITF, Bundaberg ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|34
|Born
|7 June 1991
|Birth place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Height
|175 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Andrew Mclean
|Pro since
|2007
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|021
|537
|2020
|340
|2019
|291
|2018
|211
|2017
|186
|2016
|279
|2015
|274
|2014
|131
|2013
|166
|2012
|114
|2011
|178
|2010
|211
|2009
|154
|2008
|491
|2007
|1129
|2006
|1052