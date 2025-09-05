Olivia Rogowska

Coming into these two weeks my goal was to be as professional as I could with my routine, be as tough as possible, and try and get as many matches as I could. I achieved all of that and its great preparation for the rest of the year.

Olivia Rogowska, 31 Mar 2019
Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis aged five when father, Slavek, introduced her to the game.
  • First realised she was good enough to become pro when she won her first $25,000 ITF title (Sorrento) at age 17
  • Made her Grand Slam debut at the 2009 Australian Open as a wildcard
  • Achieved a top 150 WTA ranking in 2014 following titles in Launceston and Sacramento
  • Her dream is to play at all the Grand Slams tournaments
  • Favourite shot is her backhand and favourite surface is clay
  • Says the toughest opponent she’s faced is Li Na
  • Match she most wishes she could replay would be her 2009 US Open first round loss to world No.1 Dinara Safina (Rogowska lost 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4)

Off Court

  • Speaks English and Polish
  • Player she most admires is former former world No.1 Steffi Graf
  • Favourite AFL team is St Kilda Football Club, favourite actor is Adam Sandler and favourite music genre is dance
  • Hobbies include playing the piano, soccer, practising yoga and reading
  • Her mother is Joanna and she has a sister, Sylvia.

Titles/Finals

Titles

2019 Canberra ITF

2017 Penrith ITF, Cairns ITF, Canberra ITF

2016 Cairns ITF

2014 Launceston ITF, Sacramento ITF

2012 Burnie ITF, Rockhampton ITF, Esperance ITF

2011 Alice Springs ITF, Port Pirie ITF

2010 Darwin ITF

2009 Esperance ITF

2008 Sorrento ITF

Finals

2018 Canberra ITF

2017 Bendigo ITF

2015 Campinas ITF

2013 Landisville ITF

2012 Sydney ITF, Port Pirie ITF, Margaret River ITF, Bendigo ITF

2011 Bundaberg ITF

2009 Kalgoorlie ITF, Bundaberg ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age34
Born7 June 1991
Birth placeMelbourne, Victoria
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
Height175 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachAndrew Mclean
Pro since2007

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
021537
2020340
2019291
2018211
2017186
2016279
2015274
2014131
2013166
2012114
2011178
2010211
2009154
2008491
20071129
20061052