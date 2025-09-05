Oliver Anderson

australian-flag

Australia

active

I didn’t have my hopes up too high. I’m surprised with how I went.

Oliver Anderson, 3 Jan 2016
oliver-anderson-player-profile-hero

Biography

On Court

  • won the 16s National Claycourt Championships in Melbourne as a qualifier in 2013
  • represented Australia at Hyundai Hopman Cup 2014 as a reserve player, and paired with Italian star Flavia Pennetta for an exhibition mixed doubles match
  • In April 2014, part of the Australian Junior Davis Cup team competing in Asia/Oceania qualifying in Malaysia

Statistics

Key statistics

Age27
Born30 April 1998
LivesBrisbane, Queensland
PlaysRight-handed