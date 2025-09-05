Oliver Anderson

- Biography
On Court
- won the 16s National Claycourt Championships in Melbourne as a qualifier in 2013
- represented Australia at Hyundai Hopman Cup 2014 as a reserve player, and paired with Italian star Flavia Pennetta for an exhibition mixed doubles match
- In April 2014, part of the Australian Junior Davis Cup team competing in Asia/Oceania qualifying in Malaysia
Key statistics
|Age
|27
|Born
|30 April 1998
|Lives
|Brisbane, Queensland
|Plays
|Right-handed