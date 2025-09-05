Sir Norman Brookes, or “The Wizard” as he was known, was the first Australian to win Wimbledon, in 1907. Brookes was known for his clever, all-court game, a mixture of solid ground strokes backed up by a well-varied serve. Brookes won his home major in 1911 and three years later captured the singles and doubles titles at Wimbledon. It was the first time he’d returned to the All England Club since his first win there seven years earlier. More doubles success followed in the United States in 1919 and Australia in 1924. Following his retirement, Brookes became a renowned tennis administrator, president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Australia from 1926 to 1955. The men’s singles trophy at the Australian Open, the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, is named in his honour.