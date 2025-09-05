Bradtke came from a background of tennis enthusiasts and started playing the game aged seven. She joined the Tour as a junior in 1986 and returned home having finished runner-up at the French Open, a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and a semifinalist at the US Open (all juniors).

She reached the semifinals of the French Open in only her second appearance and won bronze in doubles (w/Rachel McQuillan, AUS) at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

She won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open and US Open in 1992 (both w/Mark Woodforde, AUS). Bradtke played Fed Cup for Australia between 1988 and 1996, compiling an 18-9 win–loss record (12-8 singles, 6-1 doubles).

During this time she recorded her career-best win in 1993 when she defeated world No.1 Steffi Graf in three sets to take Australia through to the semifinals.

She won three WTA titles: 1992 Brisbane, 1993 Malaysia and 1995 Auckland. Since her retirement, Bradtke has remained involved in tennis through Australian programs, and was coach of the Australian Fed Cup team.

In 2004 she was team manager for the Australian Olympic side, guiding Alicia Molik to a bronze medal. She is married to Australian basketball great Mark Bradtke, while her sister, Natasha, is married to Aussie tennis champion Todd Woodbridge. Her highest singles ranking was No.25 in February 1989.