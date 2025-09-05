Nancye Bolton is remembered for winning 20 Australian titles; the only woman to win more is Margaret Court with 23. In 1940, 1947 and 1948 she pulled off the rare feat of winning the singles, doubles and mixed titles. In 1938, aged 22, Nancye Wynne became the first Australian woman to play a Grand Slam final abroad, at the US Championship in Forest Hills, losing to American great Alice Marble. Bolton attained a career-high ranking of No.4 in 1947 and stayed in that position until 1949. She was renowned for her powerful forehand and competitive grit. Widowed during the war, she returned to tennis after a break of several years and won a hat-trick of postwar titles (1947-49) without conceding a set. The Melburnian won her last Australian singles title in 1951 aged 34.