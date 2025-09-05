An aggressive left-hander, Mervyn Rose won the singles and doubles titles at the 1954 Australian Championships. He represented Australia in two Davis Cup ties – both victorious finals against the United States, in 1951 and 1957. A winner of seven Grand Slam titles, winning finals at all four majors in the amateur 1950s, Rose reinvented himself in the pro era as a coach. He has worked with players including Billie Jean King, Margaret Court, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Eleni Daniilidou and Nadia Petrova. Rose was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 and received an Order of Australia Medal (AM) in 2006.