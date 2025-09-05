Biography

On Court

An aggressive left-hander, Mervyn Rose won the singles and doubles titles at the 1954 Australian Championships. He represented Australia in two Davis Cup ties – both victorious finals against the United States, in 1951 and 1957. A winner of seven Grand Slam titles, winning finals at all four majors in the amateur 1950s, Rose reinvented himself in the pro era as a coach. He has worked with players including Billie Jean King, Margaret Court, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Eleni Daniilidou and Nadia Petrova. Rose was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 and received an Order of Australia Medal (AM) in 2006.

Titles/Finals

Titles

Singles champion
Australian 1954
French 1958

Doubles champion
Australian 1954
United States 1952-53
Wimbledon 1954

Mixed doubles champion
Wimbledon 1957

Davis Cup
1950-54, 1957

Statistics

Key statistics

Born23 January 1930
Birth placeCoffs Harbour, New South Wales
Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame2002
International Tennis Hall Of Fame2001