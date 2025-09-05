Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis aged eight.
  • Secured his first ITF junior doubles title in Adelaide in 2006.
  • Member of the Australian Junior Davis Cup winning team in 2007.
  • Claimed his maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit doubles title in 2009, winning in Badalona, Spain with fellow Australian John Millman.
  • Captured his first ITF Futures singles titles, in Japan and Mexico, in 2010.
  • Secured the ITF Futures doubles title in Vero Beach, Florida in 2011, partnering New Zealander Marvin Barker.
  • Career goal is to become world’s no.1 and represent Australia in Davis Cup.
  • Favourite surfaces are hard and clay.

Off Court

  • His parents are Martin and Amarjit and he has an older sister, Kavita.
  • Hobbies include cycling, golf and music.

Titles/Finals

Titles

2010 Japan F5 ITF Mexico F11 ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age34
Born3 May 1991
Birth placePerth, Western Australia
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
Height197 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachMartin Verryth
Pro since2007

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2012733
2011552
2010610
20091208