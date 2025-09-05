- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged eight.
- Secured his first ITF junior doubles title in Adelaide in 2006.
- Member of the Australian Junior Davis Cup winning team in 2007.
- Claimed his maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit doubles title in 2009, winning in Badalona, Spain with fellow Australian John Millman.
- Captured his first ITF Futures singles titles, in Japan and Mexico, in 2010.
- Secured the ITF Futures doubles title in Vero Beach, Florida in 2011, partnering New Zealander Marvin Barker.
- Career goal is to become world’s no.1 and represent Australia in Davis Cup.
- Favourite surfaces are hard and clay.
Off Court
- His parents are Martin and Amarjit and he has an older sister, Kavita.
- Hobbies include cycling, golf and music.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2010 Japan F5 ITF Mexico F11 ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|34
|Born
|3 May 1991
|Birth place
|Perth, Western Australia
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Height
|197 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Martin Verryth
|Pro since
|2007
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2012
|733
|2011
|552
|2010
|610
|2009
|1208