On Court
- Son of Branko and Ljubica, he started having tennis lessons at age 10.
- Trained under Jay Salter at the Universal Tennis Academy in Melbourne, aged 13.
- Secured his maiden career ITF Futures titles in 2008, winning back-to-back tournaments in Mexico.
- Broke into the world’s top 200 in mid-2009, following consistent results at ITF Futures and ATP Challenger events.
- Played his maiden Grand Slam match at the 2010 Australian Open.
- Claimed his first ATP Challenger title in Aptos, California 2010.
- Debuted for Australia in the 2011 Davis Cup tie against China.
- Qualified for the 2012 ATP World Tour 250 event at Delray Beach, reaching the final – his first final at ATP World Tour level.
- Broke into the world’s top 100 for the first time in 2012, a week after winning the ATP Challenger in Athens.
- Considers his strengths to be a solid groundstroke game and a sound volley.
Off Court
- Loves Italian and Greek food.
- Favourite movie is The Godfather.
- Hobbies include soccer, basketball and poker.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2012 Caloundra Challenger, Athens Challenger
2010 Calabasas Challenger, Aptos Challenger
2009 Australia F2 ITF
2008 Australia F12 ITF, Australia F10 ITF, Mexico F8 ITF, Mexico F7 ITF
Finals
2014 Nottingham Challenger
2012 Delray Beach
2010 Ojai Challenger
2009 Melbourne Challenger
2008 Australia F9 ITF, Australia F6 ITF, Mexico F5 ITF
2007 Indonesia ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|39
|Born
|8 August 1985
|Birth place
|Jajce, Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Height
|192 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Marc Kimmich
|Pro since
|2003
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian Ranking
|2015
|296
|2014
|75
|2013
|61
|2012
|49
|2011
|201
|2010
|138
|2009
|171
|2008
|323
|2007
|621
|2006
|602
|2005
|1092