Biography

On Court

  • Son of Branko and Ljubica, he started having tennis lessons at age 10.
  • Trained under Jay Salter at the Universal Tennis Academy in Melbourne, aged 13.
  • Secured his maiden career ITF Futures titles in 2008, winning back-to-back tournaments in Mexico.
  • Broke into the world’s top 200 in mid-2009, following consistent results at ITF Futures and ATP Challenger events.
  • Played his maiden Grand Slam match at the 2010 Australian Open.
  • Claimed his first ATP Challenger title in Aptos, California 2010.
  • Debuted for Australia in the 2011 Davis Cup tie against China.
  • Qualified for the 2012 ATP World Tour 250 event at Delray Beach, reaching the final – his first final at ATP World Tour level.
  • Broke into the world’s top 100 for the first time in 2012, a week after winning the ATP Challenger in Athens.
  • Considers his strengths to be a solid groundstroke game and a sound volley.

Off Court

  • Loves Italian and Greek food.
  • Favourite movie is The Godfather.
  • Hobbies include soccer, basketball and poker.

Titles/Finals

Titles

2012 Caloundra Challenger, Athens Challenger

2010 Calabasas Challenger, Aptos Challenger

2009 Australia F2 ITF

2008 Australia F12 ITF, Australia F10 ITF, Mexico F8 ITF, Mexico F7 ITF

Finals

2014 Nottingham Challenger

2012 Delray Beach

2010 Ojai Challenger

2009 Melbourne Challenger

2008 Australia F9 ITF, Australia F6 ITF, Mexico F5 ITF

2007 Indonesia ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age39
Born8 August 1985
Birth placeJajce, Bosnia-Herzegovina
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
Height192 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachMarc Kimmich
Pro since2003

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian Ranking
2015296
201475
201361
201249
2011201
2010138
2009171
2008323
2007621
2006602
20051092