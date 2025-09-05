- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Has always enjoyed watching tennis, so she decided to take up the sport at 20
- Began with weekly lessons at Kingsville Tennis Club in the north-western suburbs of Melbourne
- Aims to one day become Australia’s No.1 female player; believes this is possible with the motivation and influence provided by coach Greg Crump
- Biggest weapon is her down-the-line forehand
- Enjoys playing tennis for the fitness, travel and the social connections that the sport provides
- Ranked 105 for singles and 112 for doubles in the world
Off Court
- enjoys reading books, hanging out with friends, shopping and watching extreme sports (particularly motorbike racing)
- has completed an advanced diploma of business; hopes to study law
Titles/Finals
Titles
- 2013 DF Wheelchair Tennis Open (doubles)
- 2013 Chilean Open Copa Banco de Chile (singles)
- 2011 Victorian Wheelchair Open (doubles)
- 2010 Busan Open (doubles)
- 2010 Melbourne Open (singles)
- 2009 Victorian Wheelchair Open (singles)
- 2008 South Pacific Wheelchair Tennis Open (doubles)
Finals
- 2013 Bangkok Cup
- 2013 Malaysian Open
- 2013 Tournoi d'Antibes
- 2013 DF Wheelchair Tennis Open
- 2013 Chilean Open Copa Banco de Chile
- 2013 Argentina Open
- 2013 Melbourne Open
- 2013 ITF Be Active Adelaide Wheelchair Open
- 2012 Airport Company South Africa Gauteng Open
- 2012 Sydney International Wheelchair Open
- 2012 Queensland Open
- 2011 Victorian Wheelchair Open
- 2011 Austrian Open
- 2011 Daegu Open
- 2011 Japan Open
- 2011 Sydney International Wheelchair Open
- 2010 Peace Cup
- 2010 Osaka Open
- 2010 Busan Open
- 2010 Melbourne Open
- 2009 Victorian Wheelchair Open
- 2009 Japan Open
- 2009 SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL
- 2008 South Pacific Wheelchair Tennis Open
- 2008 Victorian Hardcourt Championships
- 2008 Waikato Championships
- 2007 SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL
- 2006 Victorian Wheelchair Open
- 2006 South Pacific Wheelchair Tennis Open
- 2006 Victorian Hardcourt Championships
- 2005 Victorian Wheelchair Open
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|41
|Born
|5 February 1984
|Birth Place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Lives
|Thomastown, Victoria
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Greg Crump