Biography

On Court

  • Has always enjoyed watching tennis, so she decided to take up the sport at 20
  • Began with weekly lessons at Kingsville Tennis Club in the north-western suburbs of Melbourne
  • Aims to one day become Australia’s No.1 female player; believes this is possible with the motivation and influence provided by coach Greg Crump
  • Biggest weapon is her down-the-line forehand
  • Enjoys playing tennis for the fitness, travel and the social connections that the sport provides
  • Ranked 105 for singles and 112 for doubles in the world

Off Court

  • enjoys reading books, hanging out with friends, shopping and watching extreme sports (particularly motorbike racing)
  • has completed an advanced diploma of business; hopes to study law

Titles/Finals

Titles

  • 2013 DF Wheelchair Tennis Open (doubles)
  • 2013 Chilean Open Copa Banco de Chile (singles)
  • 2011 Victorian Wheelchair Open (doubles)
  • 2010 Busan Open (doubles)
  • 2010 Melbourne Open (singles)
  • 2009 Victorian Wheelchair Open (singles)
  • 2008 South Pacific Wheelchair Tennis Open (doubles)

Finals

  • 2013 Bangkok Cup
  • 2013 Malaysian Open
  • 2013 Tournoi d'Antibes
  • 2013 DF Wheelchair Tennis Open
  • 2013 Chilean Open Copa Banco de Chile
  • 2013 Argentina Open
  • 2013 Melbourne Open
  • 2013 ITF Be Active Adelaide Wheelchair Open
  • 2012 Airport Company South Africa Gauteng Open
  • 2012 Sydney International Wheelchair Open
  • 2012 Queensland Open
  • 2011 Victorian Wheelchair Open
  • 2011 Austrian Open
  • 2011 Daegu Open
  • 2011 Japan Open
  • 2011 Sydney International Wheelchair Open
  • 2010 Peace Cup
  • 2010 Osaka Open
  • 2010 Busan Open
  • 2010 Melbourne Open
  • 2009 Victorian Wheelchair Open
  • 2009 Japan Open
  • 2009 SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL
  • 2008 South Pacific Wheelchair Tennis Open
  • 2008 Victorian Hardcourt Championships
  • 2008 Waikato Championships
  • 2007 SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL
  • 2006 Victorian Wheelchair Open
  • 2006 South Pacific Wheelchair Tennis Open
  • 2006 Victorian Hardcourt Championships
  • 2005 Victorian Wheelchair Open

Statistics

Key statistics

Age41
Born5 February 1984
Birth PlaceMelbourne, Victoria
LivesThomastown, Victoria
PlaysRight-handed
CoachGreg Crump