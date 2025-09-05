While Lisa McShea accumulated nine singles titles on the ITF circuit, a great deal of her success was in doubles, both on the WTA and ITF circuits.

She won an impressive 56 ITF and four WTA titles, leading to a career-high doubles ranking of No.32 in January 2005. Her highest singles ranking was No.139 in 2002.

McShea retired in 2006 having played one Fed Cup tie for Australia, against Thailand (World Group Play-off) in 2004. In 2007 she was appointed as NA Women’s Coach at NA Melbourne for 12 months.

In 2008 she moved back to Queensland and was coach of the 14/u Australian Girls Team in World Junior Tennis Qualifying in China. In May 2009 she married fellow tennis coach Troy Ayres.

In 2010 she began Tennis Australia’s High Performance Course. She coaches privately at a tennis club in Brisbane and hits with some of the NA Brisbane athletes at different times throughout the year.