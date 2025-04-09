Between 1961 and 1967, Lesley Turner won 13 major titles: two French singles titles, seven doubles at all four majors, and four mixed. An extremely fit and determined baseliner, she was a runner-up on 14 occasions in Grand Slam tournaments. Turner participated in the inaugural Federation Cup competition in 1963 and represented Australia in 13 ties for 13 wins and six losses. As Lesley Bowrey, she captained Australia’s Fed Cup team between 1994 and 2000. In 1997, as well as being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Bowrey was presented with the Sarah Palfrey Danzig Award. This award is given to a female player who by character, sportsmanship, manners, and spirit of cooperation, has contributed to the growth of tennis.