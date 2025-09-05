Australia’s No.1 junior in 1970, Warwick was a finalist at Australian Open 1980, losing to Brian Teacher 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3.

He won three career singles titles: Bangalore 1976, Adelaide 1979 and Johannesburg 1980.

But it was in doubles that he excelled, winning 26 titles including three Australian Opens (1978 with Wojtek Fibak, and 1980 and 1981 alongside countryman Mark Edmondson. He also won the 1985 Roland Garros title with Edmondson.

In mixed doubles he won Roland Garros in 1972 with Evonne Goolagong Cawley, and again in Paris in 1976 (with Ilana Koss).

He peaked at world No.15 in singles (1981) and No.10 in doubles (1985).

Warwick now runs a tennis academy in Hornsby, Sydney.