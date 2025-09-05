- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- First started competing in 2008 at the NSW Wheelchair Tennis Open
- In 2013, won a NSW Sports Federation Award as part of the Australian Men’s Wheelchair Tennis Team
- Along with CEO of Wheelchair Sports NSW was presented $15,000 from the Pennant Hill branch of the St Gorges bank to raise money for wheelchair sports
- Was a top-five junior player and a top-30 pro on the ITF wheelchair circuit, peaking at world No.27 in June 2014
- Represented Australia on multiple occasions at the prestigious World Team Cup
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|32
|Born
|24 March 1993
|Lives
|Eastwood, NSW, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Joe Kubizniak