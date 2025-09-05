Biography

On Court

  • First started competing in 2008 at the NSW Wheelchair Tennis Open
  • In 2013, won a NSW Sports Federation Award as part of the Australian Men’s Wheelchair Tennis Team
  • Along with CEO of Wheelchair Sports NSW was presented $15,000 from the Pennant Hill branch of the St Gorges bank to raise money for wheelchair sports
  • Was a top-five junior player and a top-30 pro on the ITF wheelchair circuit, peaking at world No.27 in June 2014
  • Represented Australia on multiple occasions at the prestigious World Team Cup

Statistics

Key statistics

Age32
Born24 March 1993
LivesEastwood, NSW, Australia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachJoe Kubizniak