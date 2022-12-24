Judy (Tegart) Dalton

Judy Dalton was Wimbledon singles runner-up in 1968 and a semifinalist in 1971. She reached the singles quarterfinals at the US Open twice, Wimbledon once and the Australian three times.

However, she excelled at doubles, winning the Australian in 1964, 1967, 1969 and 1970; the French in 1966; Wimbledon in 1969; and the US in 1970 and 1971 (with fellow Australian Margaret Court).

Her highest singles ranking was No.7 in 1968 and she helped Australia win the Federation Cup in 1965 and 1970. Her record was 6-1 singles and 12-3 doubles. She also served as president of the Fed Cup Foundation.

She is also notable for being one of the members of the ‘Original 9’, a group of female players who broke away from the establishment in 1970 to form a professional women’s circuit, which later became the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.

Dalton was inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in 2013.