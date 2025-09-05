Joshua Eagle

A top doubles player, Eagle announced his retirement following Australian Open 2004, where he played with his good friend Pat Rafter, but later entered the Wimbledon men’s doubles with Hicham Arazi, losing in the first round.

Now a TV commentator, Eagle won five doubles titles on the ATP Tour: Gstaad, Stuttgart Outdoor and Vienna in 2002; Dubai 2001 and Adelaide 1998.

This led to a career-high doubles ranking of No.11 in April 2001 while in singles he hit No.219 in February 1994.

He lives in Noosa, Queensland, and in 2007 married former leading Austrian tennis player Barbara Schett; they have a son, Noah.

Eagle was appointed Australia’s Davis Cup coach in January 2013, and also coached Australian Grand Slam champion Sam Stosur from 2017 to 2018.