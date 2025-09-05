Biography

On Court

  • took up the sport at the age of five
  • was his dream to become a professional tennis player like his father, Grant, and mother, Susie.
  • achieved the proudest moment of his career in 2003 when he won his first ATP doubles title in Newport
  • achieved another goal in 2008 when he represented Australia at the Beijing Olympics
  • says the hardest thing about being a touring tennis player is sustaining a serious relationship

Off Court

  • enjoys watching football – and avid Essendon fan – and cricket, going to the beach, watching movies and having a few quiet beers with mates
  • sporting hero is Michael Jordan
  • motto is Sero sed serio – late, but in earnest.
  • dream holiday is somewhere tropical, secluded and on the beach
  • favourite food is chicken with peppercorn sauce
  • favourite band is U2
  • favourite movies are The Last Samurai, Good Will Hunting and Wedding Crashers

Statistics

Key statistics

Age45
Born26 October 1979
Birth PlaceAdelaide, South Australia
LivesAdelaide, South Australia
Height180 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachGrant Kerr
Pro Since1998