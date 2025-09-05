- Biography
Biography
On Court
- took up the sport at the age of five
- was his dream to become a professional tennis player like his father, Grant, and mother, Susie.
- achieved the proudest moment of his career in 2003 when he won his first ATP doubles title in Newport
- achieved another goal in 2008 when he represented Australia at the Beijing Olympics
- says the hardest thing about being a touring tennis player is sustaining a serious relationship
Off Court
- enjoys watching football – and avid Essendon fan – and cricket, going to the beach, watching movies and having a few quiet beers with mates
- sporting hero is Michael Jordan
- motto is Sero sed serio – late, but in earnest.
- dream holiday is somewhere tropical, secluded and on the beach
- favourite food is chicken with peppercorn sauce
- favourite band is U2
- favourite movies are The Last Samurai, Good Will Hunting and Wedding Crashers
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|45
|Born
|26 October 1979
|Birth Place
|Adelaide, South Australia
|Lives
|Adelaide, South Australia
|Height
|180 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Grant Kerr
|Pro Since
|1998