SINGLES CHAMPION

Australian 1939, 1946

DOUBLES CHAMPION

Australian 1938, 1939, 1940, 1946, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950

Wimbledon 1948, 1950

United States 1939, 1949, 1950

MIXED CHAMPION

Australian 1938

Wimbledon 1947, 1948

United States 1947

DAVIS CUP REPRESENTATION

1937-1939, 1946-47, 1949-50

Ambidextrous, with a double-handed forehand, John Bromwich forged a highly successful doubles team with Adrian Quist. The pair was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984 on the strength of their partnership, which yielded 10 major titles.

As well as being a prolific doubles champion, Bromwich also tasted singles success, winning the Australian title in 1939 and 1946, and finishing runner-up in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon in 1948. He lost that match in five sets to Bob Falkenburg after leading 5-2 in the fifth.

Bromwich was a member of Australia’s successful Davis Cup squads in 1939 and 1950. The 1939 team is the only one in Cup history to win the final from two rubbers down.