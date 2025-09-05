- Biography
On Court
- introduction to tennis came when his mum, Jenny, a dental assistant, would have a hit with him after she finished work
- became a Junior Davis Cup winner in 2009 when he teamed with Jason Kubler and Luke Saville to take out the final in Mexico
- showed strong form later that year during the December Showdown, making the quarterfinals of the Optus 18s Australian Championships and the semifinals of the Optus 16s
- in January 2010, made his Australian Open debut, going down to ninth seed Filip Horansky in the second round.
- member of the AIS Pro Tour Program in 2010
- wants to continue improving so that he can fulfil his ambitions of winning all the Grand Slams, become world No.1 and representing Australia in Davis Cup
- captured his first title at the Margaret Court Cup
- admires Lleyton Hewitt because he is so tough and is the best fighter ever
Off Court
- enjoys water skiing, snow skiing, cricket and hockey
- father is Rick, a motor mechanic, and he has two sisters, Samantha and Jessica
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|32
|Born
|11 April 1993
|Birth Place
|Wagga Wagga, New South Wales
|Lives
|Wagga Wagga, New South Wales
|Height
|185 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Michael Tebbutt, Wally Masur and Sandon Stolle
|Pro Since
|2009