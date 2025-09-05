Biography

On Court

  • introduction to tennis came when his mum, Jenny, a dental assistant, would have a hit with him after she finished work
  • became a Junior Davis Cup winner in 2009 when he teamed with Jason Kubler and Luke Saville to take out the final in Mexico
  • showed strong form later that year during the December Showdown, making the quarterfinals of the Optus 18s Australian Championships and the semifinals of the Optus 16s
  • in January 2010, made his Australian Open debut, going down to ninth seed Filip Horansky in the second round.
  • member of the AIS Pro Tour Program in 2010
  • wants to continue improving so that he can fulfil his ambitions of winning all the Grand Slams, become world No.1 and representing Australia in Davis Cup
  • captured his first title at the Margaret Court Cup
  • admires Lleyton Hewitt because he is so tough and is the best fighter ever

Off Court

  • enjoys water skiing, snow skiing, cricket and hockey
  • father is Rick, a motor mechanic, and he has two sisters, Samantha and Jessica

Statistics

Key statistics

Age32
Born11 April 1993
Birth PlaceWagga Wagga, New South Wales
LivesWagga Wagga, New South Wales
Height185 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachMichael Tebbutt, Wally Masur and Sandon Stolle
Pro Since2009