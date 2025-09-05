- Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis aged seven after watching his dad, Paul, play.
- Represented Australia in the Junior Davis Cup final in 2010.
- Made his Australian Open junior debut in 2010.
- Claimed the Tennis Central 18/u Summer Championships doubles title in Wellington, New Zealand in 2010, partnering Jack Schipanski.
- Secured the Queensland Junior ITF International singles and doubles titles in 2010.
- Captured the Gallipoli Youth Tennis Cup in 2011.
- Won the South Pacific Open Junior Championships in 2011.
- Retained the Queensland Junior ITF International singles and doubles titles in 2011.
- Claimed the Queensland Junior Winter ITF International singles and doubles titles in 2011.
- Member of the Australian Junior Davis Cup Final team in 2011.
- Secured his maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit doubles title in Port Pirie in 2012.
- Enjoys tennis for the fight, the challenges and the traveling.
- Admires former ATP tour player Fernando Gonzalez for being so entertaining and a great player to watch.
- Career goal is to reach the world’s top 10.
- Favourite surface is grass.
Off Court
- Hobbies include table tennis, soccer and hanging out with friends.
- Favourite foods are steak and Subway
- Favourite film is American Pie.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|29
|Born
|3 October 1995
|Birth Place
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Lives
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Michael Tebbutt
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2013
|966
|2012
|1655