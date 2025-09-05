Biography

On Court

  • Began playing tennis aged seven after watching his dad, Paul, play.
  • Represented Australia in the Junior Davis Cup final in 2010.
  • Made his Australian Open junior debut in 2010.
  • Claimed the Tennis Central 18/u Summer Championships doubles title in Wellington, New Zealand in 2010, partnering Jack Schipanski.
  • Secured the Queensland Junior ITF International singles and doubles titles in 2010.
  • Captured the Gallipoli Youth Tennis Cup in 2011.
  • Won the South Pacific Open Junior Championships in 2011.
  • Retained the Queensland Junior ITF International singles and doubles titles in 2011.
  • Claimed the Queensland Junior Winter ITF International singles and doubles titles in 2011.
  • Member of the Australian Junior Davis Cup Final team in 2011.
  • Secured his maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit doubles title in Port Pirie in 2012.
  • Enjoys tennis for the fight, the challenges and the traveling.
  • Admires former ATP tour player Fernando Gonzalez for being so entertaining and a great player to watch.
  • Career goal is to reach the world’s top 10.
  • Favourite surface is grass.

Off Court

  • Hobbies include table tennis, soccer and hanging out with friends.
  • Favourite foods are steak and Subway
  • Favourite film is American Pie.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age29
Born3 October 1995
Birth PlaceSydney, New South Wales
LivesSydney, New South Wales
PlaysRight-handed
CoachMichael Tebbutt

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2013966
20121655