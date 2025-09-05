Jarmila Wolfe

- Biography
On Court
- Her parents, engineers Jarmila and Jan, introduced her to the sport as a seven-year-old at their local tennis club in Bratislava.
- Former top ranked junior player with ranking of No.6 in 2003.
- Secured her maiden ITF Futures Pro Circuit title in 2003, winning in Rabat.
- Played in first WTA main draw in Budapest 2003, reaching the quarterfinals.
- Made her Grand Slam debut at the 2006 Australian Open.
- Broke into the world’s top 100 for the first time in 2006, winning four ITF Futures titles.
- Officially started representing Australia in 2007, having trained in Sydney during the off-season for several years.
- Won her first WTA tour title at Guangzhou in 2010, breaking into the world’s top 50 for the first time shortly after.
- Most memorable moment was playing in the semifinals of the Wimbledon girls’ singles in 2003.
- Best shots are her return and two-handed backhand.
- Represented Australia at the 2012 London Olympic Games.
- Goal is to reach the world’s top 10.
- Enjoys following her dream and doing what she loves.
- Admires her family more than anyone “for the sacrifices they made for me”.
Off Court
- Nicknames are ‘Jarka’ and ‘Bugsy’.
- Speaks English, German and Slovak.
- Describes herself as easy-going, fun-loving and studious.
- Favourite bands are U2 and Bon Jovi.
- Enjoys shopping and fashion.
- Favourite foods are sushi, pizza and her mum’s cooking.
- Enjoys sleeping and laying by the pool.
- Favourite TV shows are The Simpsons and Family Guy.
- Favourite movie is ‘P.S: I love you’.
- If she weren’t a tennis player she’d probably be a lawyer.
- Sporting hero is Michael Jordan for his accomplishments.
- Married Adam Wolfe in November 2015
Titles/Finals
Titles
2014 Nottingham ITF, Vancouver ITF
2011 Hobart
2010 Sydney ITF, Guangzhou
2008 Gimcheon ITF, Kawana ITF, Traralgon ITF, Taipei ITF
2006 Sydney ITF, Gosford ITF, Canberra ITF, Vittel ITF
2005 Catania ITF, Felixstowe ITF
2003 Rabat ITF
Finals
2010 Burnie ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|38
|Born
|26 April 1987
|Birth Place
|Bratislava, Slovakia
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Height
|174 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Pro Since
|2005
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2015
|102
|2014
|71
|2013
|232
|2012
|180
|2011
|33
|2010
|42
|2009
|112
|2008
|98
|2007
|145
|2006
|71
|2005
|145
|2004
|217
|2003
|197