Janet Young

Australia

I think it was team spirit in many ways that pulled us through … We’re lifelong friends now and that’s been very special.

Janet Young, 25 Nov 2014
Janet Young listening at a tennis function

Biography

Janet Young was a member of Australia’s winning 1973 and 1974 Federation Cup teams. She reached the last 16 in singles at Wimbledon in 1973 and was a doubles semifinalist the same year, partnering Evonne Googalong Cawley.

Winner of the Queensland and South Australian championships in 1973, Young has a doctorate in sports psychology and worked for several years as Tennis Australia’s women’s player development manager until 2005.

She was also tournament director of the Canberra International. In 2008 Young became one of eight directors on Tennis Australia’s board.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age73
Born22 October 1951
Birth PlaceMelbourne, Victoria
LivesMelbourne, Victoria