Janet Young was a member of Australia’s winning 1973 and 1974 Federation Cup teams. She reached the last 16 in singles at Wimbledon in 1973 and was a doubles semifinalist the same year, partnering Evonne Googalong Cawley.

Winner of the Queensland and South Australian championships in 1973, Young has a doctorate in sports psychology and worked for several years as Tennis Australia’s women’s player development manager until 2005.

She was also tournament director of the Canberra International. In 2008 Young became one of eight directors on Tennis Australia’s board.