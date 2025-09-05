Biography

On Court

  • First picked up a tennis racquet in late 2004
  • Won a bronze medal at the 2006 FESPIC Games in Kuala Lumpur as a member of Australia’s national team
  • Won three gold medals at the 2007 Arafura Games, in the mixed team, doubles and in the singles events
  • She peaked in the rankings at seventeenth in the world in the singles event
  • In 2011 competed in Minas Gerias and Buneos Aires, making the finals in the women’s wheelchair singles.
  •  Won the women’s wheelchair doubles event in Santiago and Baranquilla. 
  • In April 2011, was selected as a member of Australia’s Shadow Paralympic Squad ahead of the 2012 Summer Paralympics.
  •  Selected to represent Australia at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in women’s singles and women’s doubles wheelchair tennis

Off Court

  • Completed a Bachelor of Legal and Justice studies
  • Is a  TAFE educator in law, ethics, advocacy and disability modules.
  • Enjoys cardio fitness, weightlifting, philosophy books and her mitzu puppy, Brandy.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age59
Born28 May 1966
Birth PlaceNew South Wales
LivesPort Macquarie, New South Wales
PlaysLeft-handed
CoachGreg Crump