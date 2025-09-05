- Biography
Biography
On Court
- First picked up a tennis racquet in late 2004
- Won a bronze medal at the 2006 FESPIC Games in Kuala Lumpur as a member of Australia’s national team
- Won three gold medals at the 2007 Arafura Games, in the mixed team, doubles and in the singles events
- She peaked in the rankings at seventeenth in the world in the singles event
- In 2011 competed in Minas Gerias and Buneos Aires, making the finals in the women’s wheelchair singles.
- Won the women’s wheelchair doubles event in Santiago and Baranquilla.
- In April 2011, was selected as a member of Australia’s Shadow Paralympic Squad ahead of the 2012 Summer Paralympics.
- Selected to represent Australia at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in women’s singles and women’s doubles wheelchair tennis
Off Court
- Completed a Bachelor of Legal and Justice studies
- Is a TAFE educator in law, ethics, advocacy and disability modules.
- Enjoys cardio fitness, weightlifting, philosophy books and her mitzu puppy, Brandy.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|59
|Born
|28 May 1966
|Birth Place
|New South Wales
|Lives
|Port Macquarie, New South Wales
|Plays
|Left-handed
|Coach
|Greg Crump