SINGLES CHAMPION

Australian 1931-33, 1935

Roland Garros 1933

Wimbledon 1933

DOUBLES CHAMPION

Australian 1929-30, 1932, 1935

Roland Garros 1935

Wimbledon 1935

MIXED CHAMPION

Australian 1931-33

Roland Garros 1933

Wimbledon 1930

DAVIS CUP REPRESENTATION

1928, 1930, 1932-37

Stylish and sporting, Gentleman Jack Crawford came within one set of completing the first tennis Grand Slam in 1933. He captured the Australian, Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles, but fell in five sets in the United States final to Fred Perry.

In addition to singles success, Crawford captured six major doubles titles and five mixed doubles titles. He won three straight Australian mixed finals with his wife, Marjorie Cox Crawford, between 1931 and 1933.

Crawford was a proud Davis Cup representative for a decade (1928-37), finishing with a 36-21 win-loss record.

His success and classic style inspired a grass-roots tennis boom in Australia.