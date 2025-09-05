- Biography
Biography
SINGLES CHAMPION
Australian 1931-33, 1935
Roland Garros 1933
Wimbledon 1933
DOUBLES CHAMPION
Australian 1929-30, 1932, 1935
Roland Garros 1935
Wimbledon 1935
MIXED CHAMPION
Australian 1931-33
Roland Garros 1933
Wimbledon 1930
DAVIS CUP REPRESENTATION
1928, 1930, 1932-37
Stylish and sporting, Gentleman Jack Crawford came within one set of completing the first tennis Grand Slam in 1933. He captured the Australian, Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles, but fell in five sets in the United States final to Fred Perry.
In addition to singles success, Crawford captured six major doubles titles and five mixed doubles titles. He won three straight Australian mixed finals with his wife, Marjorie Cox Crawford, between 1931 and 1933.
Crawford was a proud Davis Cup representative for a decade (1928-37), finishing with a 36-21 win-loss record.
His success and classic style inspired a grass-roots tennis boom in Australia.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|22 March 1908
|Birth Place
|Albury, New South Wales
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1997
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1979