Biography
Harry Hopman was a successful doubles and mixed doubles player, who amassed seven majors in a 10-year period.
Hopman is best known as Australia’s most successful Davis Cup captain of all time. Hopman guided Australian teams to 16 cups between 1939 and 1967.
A strong believer in fitness, Hopman inspired his Davis Cup teams to great heights during his tenure as captain.
Hopman was inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in 1996 and the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1978. He has been further honoured by having the Hopman Cup named after him.
DOUBLES CHAMPION
Australian 1929, 1930
MIXED CHAMPION
Australian 1930, 1936, 1937, 1939
United States 1939
REPRESENTATION
Davis Cup 1928, 1930, 1932, 1938-1939
Davis Cup Captain 1938-1939, 1950-1969
HALL OF FAME
Inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in December 1996
Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1978
Statistics
Key statistics
|Birth Place
|Glebe, New South Wales
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1996
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1978