Harry Hopman was a successful doubles and mixed doubles player, who amassed seven majors in a 10-year period.

Hopman is best known as Australia’s most successful Davis Cup captain of all time. Hopman guided Australian teams to 16 cups between 1939 and 1967.

A strong believer in fitness, Hopman inspired his Davis Cup teams to great heights during his tenure as captain.

Hopman was inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in 1996 and the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1978. He has been further honoured by having the Hopman Cup named after him.

DOUBLES CHAMPION

Australian 1929, 1930

MIXED CHAMPION

Australian 1930, 1936, 1937, 1939

United States 1939

REPRESENTATION

Davis Cup 1928, 1930, 1932, 1938-1939

Davis Cup Captain 1938-1939, 1950-1969

HALL OF FAME

Inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in December 1996

Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1978