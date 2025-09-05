SINGLES CHAMPION

Australian 1927

Wimbledon 1919, 1922

DOUBLES CHAMPION

Australian 1914, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1927

MIXED CHAMPION

Wimbledon 1920

DAVIS CUP REPRESENTATION

1919-1920, 1922, 1924-1925, 1928

Captain 1946

Tall and well-built, Gerald Patterson played a strong serve-and-volley game that netted him three major singles titles.

In his fourth Australian final in 1927, Patterson came through in a torrid five-setter against Jack Hawkes in the first Australian (as opposed to Australasian) Championships at the new Kooyong stadium. He was then already a two-time Wimbledon champion, defeating Norman Brookes in an all-Aussie final in 1919, and regaining the title in 1922, the first year after the abolition of the Challenge Round.

Patterson was known as the Human Catapult for his powerful serve.

Nephew of Dame Nellie Melba, who was Patterson’s No.1 fan, he was somewhat ahead of his time, using a steel racquet strung with wire in 1925.

He also enjoyed great success representing Australia in Davis Cup. Amassing a 32-14 record (21-10 in singles, 11-4 in doubles), Patterson was part of the winning Australasia team in 1919.