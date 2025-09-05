Pollard was President of Tennis Australia from 1989 to October 2010.

He was also Chairman of the Tennis Australia Board during the same period.

His involvement with tennis began as a player – he represented Australia in Junior Davis Cup from 1961 to 1963 and finished runner-up at the Australian Open Junior Championships in 1961.

He holds a degree in Science from the University of Sydney and was a senior lecturer in statistics at Macquarie University while serving as the President of the New South Wales Lawn Tennis Association from 1979 to 1989.

Pollard is Vice President of the International Tennis Federation, president of the Oceania Tennis Federation, chairman of the ITF Rules of Tennis Committee and Technical Commission, and a member of the Melbourne and Olympic Parks Trust.

In 1988 he was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia for his ongoing and significant contribution to the sport.