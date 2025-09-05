Gavin Van Peperzeel

australian-flag

Australia

active

Getting the job done at home in front of family and friends, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Gavin Van Peperzeel, 25 Oct 2015
Gavin Van Peperzeel lines up a tennis ball fora shot

Biography

On Court

  • first picked up a racquet at age seven
  • trains at the National Academy in Brisbane
  • first realised he was good enough to turn professional when he left school and began training full time
  • has enjoyed plenty of success in local tournaments across Queensland
  • sees his quarterfinal finish at the Australia F10 Futures tournament at Port Pirie as a vital step towards a very successful career
  • hopes to one day play on centre court at any Grand Slam, seeing this as a great experience and a way to measure his achievement
  • lists his toughest opponent as Maverick Banes, because “we always have battles”
  • dream tennis scenario would involve playing Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in the first round of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena will all his family and friends there
  • perfect day would involve winning a Grand Slam – preferably the Australian Open
  • ultimate professional goal is to be the best he can be

Off Court

  • heroes are Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal
  • best piece of advice he’s received is to train hard and play hard
  • had he not been a tennis player, he would perhaps be a coach or work in the areas of strength and conditioning

Titles/Finals

Titles

2015 Serbia F7 ITF, Brisbane F9 ITF

2014 Serbia F8 ITF

Finals

2016 Mornington F3 ITF, USA F19 ITF

2015 Anning Challenger, Croatia F13 ITF, Germany F11 ITF

2014 Turkey F27 ITF

2013 Israel F8 ITF, Cambodia F1 ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age33
Born29 March 1992
Birth PlaceNambour, Queensland
LivesSandstone Point, Queensland
Height180 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachDavid Hodge

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2015285
2014461
2013588
2012902
20111056