Gavin Van Peperzeel

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- first picked up a racquet at age seven
- trains at the National Academy in Brisbane
- first realised he was good enough to turn professional when he left school and began training full time
- has enjoyed plenty of success in local tournaments across Queensland
- sees his quarterfinal finish at the Australia F10 Futures tournament at Port Pirie as a vital step towards a very successful career
- hopes to one day play on centre court at any Grand Slam, seeing this as a great experience and a way to measure his achievement
- lists his toughest opponent as Maverick Banes, because “we always have battles”
- dream tennis scenario would involve playing Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in the first round of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena will all his family and friends there
- perfect day would involve winning a Grand Slam – preferably the Australian Open
- ultimate professional goal is to be the best he can be
Off Court
- heroes are Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal
- best piece of advice he’s received is to train hard and play hard
- had he not been a tennis player, he would perhaps be a coach or work in the areas of strength and conditioning
Titles/Finals
Titles
2015 Serbia F7 ITF, Brisbane F9 ITF
2014 Serbia F8 ITF
Finals
2016 Mornington F3 ITF, USA F19 ITF
2015 Anning Challenger, Croatia F13 ITF, Germany F11 ITF
2014 Turkey F27 ITF
2013 Israel F8 ITF, Cambodia F1 ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|33
|Born
|29 March 1992
|Birth Place
|Nambour, Queensland
|Lives
|Sandstone Point, Queensland
|Height
|180 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|David Hodge
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2015
|285
|2014
|461
|2013
|588
|2012
|902
|2011
|1056