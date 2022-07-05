SINGLES CHAMPION

Australian 1949, 1950

Wimbledon 1952

United States 1951, 1952

DOUBLES CHAMPION

Australian 1951, 1952

Roland Garros 1951, 1952

Wimbledon 1948, 1951, 1952

United States 1950, 1951

MIXED CHAMPION

Australian 1949, 1950

Roland Garros 1951, 1952

Wimbledon 1951, 1952

United States 1951, 1952

DAVIS CUP REPRESENTATION



1949-1952

Frank Sedgman took just five years to amass 22 major titles.

Out of the 24 major trophies on offer in 1951 and 1952, Sedgman won 16 of them, including a doubles Grand Slam in 1951 with countryman Ken McGregor.

Quick around the court, Sedgman was known for his athleticism, fitness and impeccable net play. An exponent of the serve-and-volley game, Sedgman was Australia’s first postwar Wimbledon champion, setting off the golden era of Australian dominance.

He made his Davis Cup debut in 1949 and helped Australia to the final, where they lost 4-1 to the Americans. The following year, Sedgman and co. turned the tables, winning the Cup 4-1 in the United States. Sedgman helped Australia to retain the Cup in 1951 and 1952 and finished with a 25-3 record, 16-3 in singles and 9-0 in doubles.