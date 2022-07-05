- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
SINGLES CHAMPION
Australian 1949, 1950
Wimbledon 1952
United States 1951, 1952
DOUBLES CHAMPION
Australian 1951, 1952
Roland Garros 1951, 1952
Wimbledon 1948, 1951, 1952
United States 1950, 1951
MIXED CHAMPION
Australian 1949, 1950
Roland Garros 1951, 1952
Wimbledon 1951, 1952
United States 1951, 1952
DAVIS CUP REPRESENTATION
1949-1952
Frank Sedgman took just five years to amass 22 major titles.
Out of the 24 major trophies on offer in 1951 and 1952, Sedgman won 16 of them, including a doubles Grand Slam in 1951 with countryman Ken McGregor.
Quick around the court, Sedgman was known for his athleticism, fitness and impeccable net play. An exponent of the serve-and-volley game, Sedgman was Australia’s first postwar Wimbledon champion, setting off the golden era of Australian dominance.
He made his Davis Cup debut in 1949 and helped Australia to the final, where they lost 4-1 to the Americans. The following year, Sedgman and co. turned the tables, winning the Cup 4-1 in the United States. Sedgman helped Australia to retain the Cup in 1951 and 1952 and finished with a 25-3 record, 16-3 in singles and 9-0 in doubles.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|97
|Born
|29 October 1927
|Birth Place
|Mont Albert, Victoria
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1996
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1979