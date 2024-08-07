- Biography
Biography
Singles champion
Australian Open: 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977 (December)
Roland Garros: 1971
Wimbledon: 1971, 1980
Doubles champion
Australian Open: 1971, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977 (December)
Wimbledon: 1974
Mixed doubles champion
Roland Garros: 1972
Fed Cup representation
1970, 1972-76, 1982
Captain 2002-2004
Evonne Goolagong Cawley ranked in the top 10 for nine years and climbed to world No.1 for two weeks in 1976.
She won four Australian Open singles between 1974 and 1977, though not in consecutive championships, as she missed the January 1977 Open and won the December 1977 event. The beloved “Gong” finished her career in the mid-1980s with seven Grand Slam singles titles from 18 finals, and 13 major titles in all.
Renowned for her grace, ethereal touch and fluid speed around the court, Goolagong Cawley started playing as a young girl by hitting a ball against a wall with a board from an apple crate.
The US Open was the only major to elude the adored Aussie; she lost four consecutive finals in New York between 1973 and 1976. She did, however, win Wimbledon as a mother in 1980, only the second woman to do so.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|73
|Born
|31 July 1951
|Birth Place
|Griffith, New South Wales
|Lives
|Noosa Heads, Sunshine Coast, Queensland
|Height
|168 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1994
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1988