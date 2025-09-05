Dominikovic turned pro on 1 February 1997, and amassed 12 ITF singles titles and 16 doubles before retiring in 2007.

On the WTA circuit, she won the doubles title at Bali in 2002 with Thailand’s Tamarine Tanasugarn.

She achieved a career-high singles ranking of world No.64 in September 2001, and 52nd in doubles (August 2002).

Dominikovic’s best Grand Slam results came when she reached the third round of Australian Open 2001 and 2003, and the third round at Roland Garros in 2002.

She represented Australia in Fed Cup from 2001 to 2002 and in 2005, compiling a 5-4 win-loss record (2-3 in singles and 3-1 in doubles).

Dominikovic, whose sister Daniella also competed on the women’s circuit, later worked with Tennis Victoria and contributed to some of their programs following her successful playing career.

She has two children.