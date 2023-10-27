Biography

  • Started playing at around eight or nine
  • Enjoys travelling the world, meeting new people
  • Long-term goal is to break into the world’s top 100 and represent Australia in Davis Cup
  • Names coach, Brydan Klein, and his parents as his biggest inspirations
  • Favourite players are Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz
  • First player he got an autograph from was Daniil Medvedev
  • Enjoys playing XBox and hanging out with his brothers and sisters when not playing tennis
  • Names English and PE as his favourite school subjects
  • Describes his game style as grinding
  • Would steal Nick Kyrgios’ serve if he could

Statistics

Key statistics

Birth PlaceWagga Wagga, Australia
LivesCanberra, Australia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachBrydan Klein