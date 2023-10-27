- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
- Started playing at around eight or nine
- Enjoys travelling the world, meeting new people
- Long-term goal is to break into the world’s top 100 and represent Australia in Davis Cup
- Names coach, Brydan Klein, and his parents as his biggest inspirations
- Favourite players are Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz
- First player he got an autograph from was Daniil Medvedev
- Enjoys playing XBox and hanging out with his brothers and sisters when not playing tennis
- Names English and PE as his favourite school subjects
- Describes his game style as grinding
- Would steal Nick Kyrgios’ serve if he could
Statistics
Key statistics
|Birth Place
|Wagga Wagga, Australia
|Lives
|Canberra, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Brydan Klein