Crealy was a singles finalist at Australian Open 1970, where he lost to Arthur Ashe.

That result came two years after he won the Australian doubles championship in 1968 with Allan Stone; later he would win the doubles crown at Roland Garros in 1974 with New Zealander Onny Parun.

He reached the singles semifinals at Australian Open 1975, losing to another American great in Jimmy Connors.

In mixed doubles, he won the Australian title in 1968 with the legendary Billie Jean King.