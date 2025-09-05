- Biography
Biography
- During his 15-year international wheelchair tennis career, David reached a career-high singles ranking of No.6 (June 2000) and No.2 in doubles (July 2000)
- At the Super Series events, his best singles results were semifinal appearances at the Australian and French Opens and the quarterfinals at the British and US Opens
- Formed an enormously successful doubles partnership with fellow Australian David Hall
- Together they won silver at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics and secured the title of champion nation at the 2000 World Team Cup
- The pairing also reaped them six Super Series doubles titles (Australian Open 1998, 2000, 2001; French Open 2000; British Open 1998, 2000) and they made two more finals appearances at the British Open and US Open.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|55
|Born
|16 September 1969
|Birth Place
|Beaudesert, Queensland