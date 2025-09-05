- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis when she was given a racquet for her eighth birthday
- Captured the US Open title in 1997 and 1999, securing the world No. 1 ranking
- Claimed a career-best seven titles in 1998, including the Australian Open and British Open
- Secured the World Singles Championships in 1998 and 1999
- Career highlight was winning the World Teams Cup in 1999
- Claimed a silver medal in the women’s doubles at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics, partnering Branka Pupovac
- World Team Cup member in 2002
- Claimed a bronze medal in singles at the Athens Paralympics in 2004
- After several years off tour, Daniela returned to represent Australia at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008
- Captured nine consecutive Australian Wheelchair Tennis Open singles titles, her last coming in 2008
- Singles finalist at Australian Open 2011, losing to champion Dutchwoman Esther Vergeer
- Secured the Salzburg Open and Be Active Adelaide Wheelchair Open titles in 2012
- Represented Australia at the 2012 Paralympics in London, her fifth straight Paralympics
- Favourite tournament is the Japan Open because it reminds her of the joys of simplicity
- Strengths include experience, a strong net game and great determination
- Most admired British wheelchair player Lucy Shuker because, as the most disabled player in the women’s game (she is a t/4 paraplegic), she makes it look so easy.
Off Court
- Hobbies include going to shows, exhibitions, pottering in her garden and knitting
- Favourite food is Japanese
- After retiring from tennis, became a competitive table tennis player, representing Australia in this sport at Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2020).
Titles/Finals
Titles
2012 Adelaide, Salzburg Open
2011 Queensland Open, Adelaide, Sydney International
2010 Japan Open, Korea Open, Girona
2009 Melbourne Open, Torino, Belgian Open
2008 Waikato, Victorian Hardcourt, Victorian Open
2007 Victorian Hardcourt, Truckee – CA, Victorian Open, Newcastle Open
2004 Austrian Open
2003 Kobe Open, Austrian Open
2002 Melbourne, Japan Open, Belgian Open
2001 Sydney International, Australian Open, Japan Open, St Louis
2000 Australian Open, Florida Open, Japan Open, French Open
1999 Sydney Open, Australian Open, Key Biscayne, Japan Open, British Open, US Open
1998 Sydney Open, Australian Open, Key Biscayne, Japan Open, Dutch Open, British Open, Swiss Open
1997 Sydney Open, Australian Open, Key Biscayne, Alabama, US Open
1996 Sydney Open, Australian Open, Florida Open, French Open
1995 Sydney Open
1994 Australian Open, Belgian Open, British Open
1993 Sydney Open, Australian Open, NZ Open
1992 Australian Open
1991 Australian Open, Dutch Open
Finals
2012 Queensland Open, Korea Open, Daegu Open
2011 Australian Open
2010 Adelaide Open, Sydney International, French Open, US Open, Amsterdam
2004 Sydney International, Key Biscayne, Florida Open, Kobe Open, Japan Open, Belgian Open, British Open, Venice, US Open
2003 Melbourne, Sydney International, Japan Open, Hilton Head, US Open, Melbourne
2002 Sydney International, Lakeside World Challenge
2001 Alabama
2000 Key Biscayne, Victoria Hardcourts, Dutch Open, US Open
1999 Florida Open, Dutch Open
1998 Austrian Open, US Open
1996 Florida Open, Dutch Open, US Open
1994 Dutch Open,
1991 British Open
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|50
|Born
|16 October 1974
|Birth Place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Lives
|Thornbury, Victoria
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Greg Crump