Biography

On Court

  • Began playing tennis when she was given a racquet for her eighth birthday
  • Captured the US Open title in 1997 and 1999, securing the world No. 1 ranking
  • Claimed a career-best seven titles in 1998, including the Australian Open and British Open
  • Secured the World Singles Championships in 1998 and 1999
  • Career highlight was winning the World Teams Cup in 1999
  • Claimed a silver medal in the women’s doubles at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics, partnering Branka Pupovac
  • World Team Cup member in 2002
  • Claimed a bronze medal in singles at the Athens Paralympics in 2004
  • After several years off tour, Daniela returned to represent Australia at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008
  • Captured nine consecutive Australian Wheelchair Tennis Open singles titles, her last coming in 2008
  • Singles finalist at Australian Open 2011, losing to champion Dutchwoman Esther Vergeer
  • Secured the Salzburg Open and Be Active Adelaide Wheelchair Open titles in 2012
  • Represented Australia at the 2012 Paralympics in London, her fifth straight Paralympics
  • Favourite tournament is the Japan Open because it reminds her of the joys of simplicity
  • Strengths include experience, a strong net game and great determination
  • Most admired British wheelchair player Lucy Shuker because, as the most disabled player in the women’s game (she is a t/4 paraplegic), she makes it look so easy.

Off Court

  • Hobbies include going to shows, exhibitions, pottering in her garden and knitting
  • Favourite food is Japanese
  • After retiring from tennis, became a competitive table tennis player, representing Australia in this sport at Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2020).

Titles/Finals

Titles

2012 Adelaide, Salzburg Open

2011 Queensland Open, Adelaide, Sydney International

2010 Japan Open, Korea Open, Girona

2009 Melbourne Open, Torino, Belgian Open

2008 Waikato, Victorian Hardcourt, Victorian Open

2007 Victorian Hardcourt, Truckee – CA, Victorian Open, Newcastle Open

2004 Austrian Open

2003 Kobe Open, Austrian Open

2002 Melbourne, Japan Open, Belgian Open

2001 Sydney International, Australian Open, Japan Open, St Louis

2000 Australian Open, Florida Open, Japan Open, French Open

1999 Sydney Open, Australian Open, Key Biscayne, Japan Open, British Open, US Open

1998 Sydney Open, Australian Open, Key Biscayne, Japan Open, Dutch Open, British Open, Swiss Open

1997 Sydney Open, Australian Open, Key Biscayne, Alabama, US Open

1996 Sydney Open, Australian Open, Florida Open, French Open

1995 Sydney Open

1994 Australian Open, Belgian Open, British Open

1993 Sydney Open, Australian Open, NZ Open

1992 Australian Open

1991 Australian Open, Dutch Open

Finals

2012 Queensland Open, Korea Open, Daegu Open

2011 Australian Open

2010 Adelaide Open, Sydney International, French Open, US Open, Amsterdam

2004 Sydney International, Key Biscayne, Florida Open, Kobe Open, Japan Open, Belgian Open, British Open, Venice, US Open

2003 Melbourne, Sydney International, Japan Open, Hilton Head, US Open, Melbourne

2002 Sydney International, Lakeside World Challenge

2001 Alabama

2000 Key Biscayne, Victoria Hardcourts, Dutch Open, US Open

1999 Florida Open, Dutch Open

1998 Austrian Open, US Open

1996 Florida Open, Dutch Open, US Open

1994 Dutch Open,

1991 British Open

Statistics

Key statistics

Age50
Born16 October 1974
Birth PlaceMelbourne, Victoria
LivesThornbury, Victoria
PlaysRight-handed
CoachGreg Crump