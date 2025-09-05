A serve-volleyer, Chris O’Neil came from long odds to upset American Betsy Nagelsen 6-3 7-6(3) in the Australian Open 1978 final at Kooyong.

For 44 years she held the distinction of being the most recent local player to win the Australian Open singles title, until Ash Barty re-wrote the history books at AO 2022.

O’Neil peaked at a career-high ranking of world No.80 in the same year.

Her best Grand Slam singles result outside of Australia came at Wimbledon, where she advanced to the third round in 1974.

In the mid-1970s, O’Neil reached at least the quarterfinal stage of all four major tournaments in women’s doubles; her best showings were semifinal finishes in Australia in 1976 and 1978.

She was an Australian Open girls’ singles champion in 1973.