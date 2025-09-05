As a player, Chris Johnstone reached a career-high ranking of 97 in 1982 on the back of a third-round showing at Wimbledon.

Forced into retirement through injury, Johnstone took a break from tennis before returning as a coach.

He started coaching on the ATP/WTA tour in 1987.

On the ATP tour he coached South Africa’s Wayne Ferreira, who reached No.6 in the world, while on the WTA tour he coached Gigi Fernandez, Robin White and Catharina Linquist to the top 20.

Johnstone has coached Australian players including Nicole Bradtke, Rennae Stubbs, Nicole Pratt and Olivia Rogowska.

He took up a role as an Australian Institute of Sport Pro Tour Program coach in 2008.