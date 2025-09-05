Chris Guccione

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- His tennis-playing parents, Santo and Dianne, introduced him to the game aged 10
- He and his brother took it up because they enjoyed the competition
- Claimed the first top 10 win of his career, defeating World No. 3 Juan Carlos Ferrero in Sydney 2004
- Made his Grand Slam debut at the 2004 Australian Open
- Secured his first ITF Futures Pro Circuit title at the 2004 Australia F3 in Berri, NSW
- Captured his first Challenger title at Burnie, Tasmania in 2005
- Made his Davis Cup debut in 2005 against Austria, winning the dead rubber
- Proudest moment was winning the fifth rubber in Australia’s 2006 Davis Cup tie against Switzerland in Geneva, giving Australia a 3-2 victory
- Won back-to-back South American Challenger titles at Quito and Medellin in 2006
- Broke into top 100 for first time in 2007 and reached his first ATP final in Adelaide
- Fired a career-best, and ATP season-high, 45 aces in the first round of the 2007 Australian Open
- Finished in top 100 for the first time in 2008
- Represented Australia in 2008 Beijing Olympics
- Endured a prolonged injury spell in 2010, which saw him sidelined for six months.
Off Court
- Nicknamed “Gucc” (pronounced Gooch)
- Supports the Geelong Cats AFL team
- If he could come back in a second life he would like to be an AFL player
- Ideal holiday destination is a tropical beach
- Favourite band is U2
- Favourite actor is Adam Sandler
- Sporting idols are Pete Sampras and Tiger Woods
- Credits his family as his inspiration due to the fact they have all been so supportive in his career.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2010 USA F25 Challenger
2009 Aptos Challenger
2006 Ecuador Challenger, Columbia Challenger
2005 Tasmania Challenger, Canberra Challenger
2004 Australia F3 ITF
Finals
2011 Burnie (Australia) Challenger
2008 Sydney ATP
2007 Adelaide ATP, Columbia Challenger
2006 Geneva, Switzerland Challenger
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|39
|Born
|30 July 1985
|Birth Place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Height
|201 cm
|Plays
|Left-handed
|Coach
|Anthony Lane
|Playing Status
|Retired
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2013
|520
|2012
|570
|2011
|257
|2010
|379
|2009
|136
|2008
|81
|2007
|102
|2006
|152
|2005
|149
|2004
|297
|2003
|459
|2002
|881