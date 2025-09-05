Chris Guccione

australian-flag

Australia

retired

I always knew I had the tennis in me, I just had to get back there physically and to be able to move pain-free again.

Chris Guccione, 10 Jun 2020
Biography

On Court

  • His tennis-playing parents, Santo and Dianne, introduced him to the game aged 10
  • He and his brother took it up because they enjoyed the competition
  • Claimed the first top 10 win of his career, defeating World No. 3 Juan Carlos Ferrero in Sydney 2004
  • Made his Grand Slam debut at the 2004 Australian Open
  • Secured his first ITF Futures Pro Circuit title at the 2004 Australia F3 in Berri, NSW
  • Captured his first Challenger title at Burnie, Tasmania in 2005
  • Made his Davis Cup debut in 2005 against Austria, winning the dead rubber
  • Proudest moment was winning the fifth rubber in Australia’s 2006 Davis Cup tie against Switzerland in Geneva, giving Australia a 3-2 victory
  • Won back-to-back South American Challenger titles at Quito and Medellin in 2006
  • Broke into top 100 for first time in 2007 and reached his first ATP final in Adelaide
  • Fired a career-best, and ATP season-high, 45 aces in the first round of the 2007 Australian Open
  • Finished in top 100 for the first time in 2008
  • Represented Australia in 2008 Beijing Olympics
  • Endured a prolonged injury spell in 2010, which saw him sidelined for six months.

Off Court

  • Nicknamed “Gucc” (pronounced Gooch)
  • Supports the Geelong Cats AFL team
  • If he could come back in a second life he would like to be an AFL player
  • Ideal holiday destination is a tropical beach
  • Favourite band is U2
  • Favourite actor is Adam Sandler
  • Sporting idols are Pete Sampras and Tiger Woods
  • Credits his family as his inspiration due to the fact they have all been so supportive in his career.

Titles/Finals

Titles

2010 USA F25 Challenger

2009 Aptos Challenger

2006 Ecuador Challenger, Columbia Challenger

2005 Tasmania Challenger, Canberra Challenger

2004 Australia F3 ITF

Finals

2011 Burnie (Australia) Challenger

2008 Sydney ATP

2007 Adelaide ATP, Columbia Challenger

2006 Geneva, Switzerland Challenger

Statistics

Key statistics

Age39
Born30 July 1985
Birth PlaceMelbourne, Victoria
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
Height201 cm
PlaysLeft-handed
CoachAnthony Lane
Playing StatusRetired

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2013520
2012570
2011257
2010379
2009136
200881
2007102
2006152
2005149
2004297
2003459
2002881