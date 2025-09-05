Biography

On Court

  • Began playing tennis at age four
  • Son of former Australian professional Syd Ball (also his coach)
  • Started playing Futures tournaments aged 13 – two years before he began playing ITF junior events
  • As a junior, reached a career-high ranking of No.9
  • Featured prominently in Australia’s Davis Cup team in 2010
  • Made his first ATP final in Los Angeles in 2009 after fighting his way through qualifying
  • In 2010, played in the main draw of all four majors for the year for the first time
  • Favourite surface is hard court.

Off Court

  • Born and based in California
  • In his spare time, enjoys surfing and playing computer games.

Titles/Finals

Titles

2010 Lexington Challenger

2009 New Zealand F2 ITF, USA F13 ITF

2008 USA F14 ITF

2007 USA F19 ITF, USA F22 ITF

Finals

2013 USA F11 ITF

2010 Dallas Challenger

2009 Sarasota Challenger, Yuba City Challenger, ATP Los Angeles

2008 Portugal F6 ITF, Tunica Resorts Challenger

2007 USA F26 ITF, USA F27 ITF, USA F28 ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age38
Born20 June 1987
Birth PlaceNewport Beach, USA
LivesNewport Beach, USA
Height190 cm
PlaysLeft-handed
CoachSydney Ball
Pro Since2000

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2013907
2012479
2011364
2010153
2009134
2008203
2007376
2006951
20051331