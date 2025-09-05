- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Began playing tennis at age four
- Son of former Australian professional Syd Ball (also his coach)
- Started playing Futures tournaments aged 13 – two years before he began playing ITF junior events
- As a junior, reached a career-high ranking of No.9
- Featured prominently in Australia’s Davis Cup team in 2010
- Made his first ATP final in Los Angeles in 2009 after fighting his way through qualifying
- In 2010, played in the main draw of all four majors for the year for the first time
- Favourite surface is hard court.
Off Court
- Born and based in California
- In his spare time, enjoys surfing and playing computer games.
Titles/Finals
Titles
2010 Lexington Challenger
2009 New Zealand F2 ITF, USA F13 ITF
2008 USA F14 ITF
2007 USA F19 ITF, USA F22 ITF
Finals
2013 USA F11 ITF
2010 Dallas Challenger
2009 Sarasota Challenger, Yuba City Challenger, ATP Los Angeles
2008 Portugal F6 ITF, Tunica Resorts Challenger
2007 USA F26 ITF, USA F27 ITF, USA F28 ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|38
|Born
|20 June 1987
|Birth Place
|Newport Beach, USA
|Lives
|Newport Beach, USA
|Height
|190 cm
|Plays
|Left-handed
|Coach
|Sydney Ball
|Pro Since
|2000
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2013
|907
|2012
|479
|2011
|364
|2010
|153
|2009
|134
|2008
|203
|2007
|376
|2006
|951
|2005
|1331